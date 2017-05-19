© Chinnawat Singha
Residents try to stop a restaurant's straw huts from floating away in the swollen Kwai Noi River in Wat Bot district of Phitsanulok on Wednesday.

Heavy rain has been affecting northern and central areas of Thailand since 15 May, causing floods in several provinces. Local disaster officials report that some areas have recorded almost 300 mm of rain in a 24 hour period.

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported earlier today that around 800 people have been evacuated in Mueang Kamphaeng Phet, the capital district of Kamphaeng Phet Province. DDPM says that 280.5 mm of rain fell on 17 May, causing floods that affected a local hospital.

DDPM also reported flooding in the province of Uttaradit. Local media report that 2,000 households in Thong Saen Khan district have been asked to evacuate to higher ground by local authorities.

Some flooding also affected parts of the provinces of Lamphun and Chiang Mai, where a bridge was damaged in Omkoi District. Houses have been damaged by floods in Wat Bot district, Phitsanulok province.

Some surface flooding was also reported in streets of the capital, Bangkok, although according to reports the flood water quickly receded.