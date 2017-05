© Chinnawat Singha



Heavy rain has been affecting northern and central areas of Thailand since 15 May, causing floods in several provinces.Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported earlier today that around 800 people have been evacuated in Mueang Kamphaeng Phet, the capital district of Kamphaeng Phet Province.DDPM also reported flooding in the province of Uttaradit. Local media report thatSome flooding also affected parts of the provinces of Lamphun and Chiang Mai, where a bridge was damaged in Omkoi District. Houses have been damaged by floods in Wat Bot district, Phitsanulok province.Some surface flooding was also reported in streets of the capital, Bangkok, although according to reports the flood water quickly receded.