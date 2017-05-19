There is a great new documentary about life in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province that you should definitely watch start-to-finish.This makes it one of rare uncensored reports from rebel-held Syria.One of the most interesting parts is where the incognito reporters counted how many checkpoints on the main roads are manned by which groups.The only other major player is the al-Qaeda-like Ahrar al-Sham with 10 checkpoints.There were only 2 checkpoints manned by FSA outfits.