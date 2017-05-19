is live in:
New documentary reveals most 'rebel-held' Syria is controlled by Al-Qaeda
Russia Insider
Fri, 19 May 2017 12:03 UTC
Produced by the pan-Arab Akhbar al-Aan TV (financed by UAE) much of it was filmed secretly as reporters are regularly kidnapped in Idlib, or else pressured to tow the rebel line.
This makes it one of rare uncensored reports from rebel-held Syria.
One of the most interesting parts is where the incognito reporters counted how many checkpoints on the main roads are manned by which groups.
They discovered that out of the total 39 checkpoints on the three main roads 21 belonged to Jabhat al-Nusra (al-Qaeda) and 6 more to its close allies.
The only other major player is the al-Qaeda-like Ahrar al-Sham with 10 checkpoints.
There were only 2 checkpoints manned by FSA outfits.
- New documentary reveals most 'rebel-held' Syria is controlled by Al-Qaeda
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.
