Last week, in a joint statement from Committee chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and ranking member Mark Warner (D-Va.) the committee disclosed that it had first requested the documents in an April 28 letter to Flynn, but he "declined" to cooperate with the request.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence today issued a subpoena for former National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. The subpoena requests documents relevant to the Committee's investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election. The Committee first requested these documents in an April 28, 2017 letter to Lieutenant General Flynn, but he declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the Committee's request.CNN also reported that the FBI had also issued subpoenas relating to Flynn's business records, so the ousted National Security Adviser is now at the center of both investigations, although as disclosed, he did not comply with the committee's earlier request.
And today we get confirmation from Senator Burr, via AP, that Michael Flynn's lawyers say he will not honor subpoena.
This is perhaps not entirely surprising given Yahoo's reporting that late last month, fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn—under investigation by federal prosecutors, with his lawyer seeking immunity for him to testify to Congress - met with a small group of loyalists at a restaurant in the northern Virginia suburbs.
Saddled with steep legal bills, Flynn wanted to reconnect with old friends and talk about potential future business opportunities. But one overriding question among those present were his views on the president who had fired him as national security advisor. Flynn left little doubt about the answer. Not only did he remain loyal to President Trump, he indicated he and the president were still in communication. "I just got a message from the president to stay strong," Flynn said after the meal was over, according to two sources who are close to Flynn and are familiar with the conversation, which took place on April 25.
We are sure Democratic leadership will have some great soundbites soon (of course, forgetting Hillary-related obfuscations of various government subpoenas during the election campaign).
Mike Flynn refuses to honor Senate subpoena for documentsJust a few short days after receiving a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee, requesting documents relevant to the Committee's investigation into Russian interference with the 2016...