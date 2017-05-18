© Devil Brigade 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team / Flickr

American soldiers stationed in South Korea have completed the 'Warrior Strike 7' exercise, which includes a ship-to-shore air assault from a South Korean warship, according to the US Army.The exercise took place at Camp Stanley in Euijeongbu, South Korea, and the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex near the border with North Korea, according to a Tuesday Facebook post by the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.The post also stated that the drill involved ship-to-shore air assault from the South Korean naval vessel Dokdo.A separate Facebook post by the 2nd Infantry Division, cited by Yonhap news agency, said the exercise is "designed to enhance the battalions' skills in counter-WMD operations."According to Yonhap, US soldiers aboard a helicopter practiced an infiltration into a mock facility of the enemy, in order to strengthen their capability to destroy a mock WMD in a timely manner. South Korean servicemen also reportedly took part in the drill.The joint drills come amid increased tensions between the US and North Korea, with Pyongyang launching a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday. North Korea said the launch confirmed the "tactical specifications and technical characteristics" of the rocket, which it claims is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to put an end to North Korea's nuclear program, urging China to put pressure on Pyongyang as its major economic lifeline.