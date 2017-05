The Syrian government has constructed and is using a crematorium at its notorious Sednaya military prison near Damascus to clandestinely dispose of the bodies of prisoners it continues to execute inside the facility, the State Department said Monday.

The State Department distributed satellite photographs it said documented the gradual construction of the facility outside the main prison complex and its apparent use this year. Jones said that "newly declassified" information on this and other atrocities by the government of President Bashar al-Assad came from "intelligence community assessments," as well as from nongovernmental organizations such as Amnesty International and the media.

The newly released information included a satellite photo of the snow-covered Sednaya complex with an L-shaped building labeled "probable crematorium."

In February 2017, the US would attempt to leverage an Amnesty International report claiming to detail unfolding atrocities at Sednaya prison in Syria.The report's release and leveraging by the US came just ahead of another round of talks aimed at stemming the catastrophic 6 year conflict. The move by the US was a bid to give Washington and its regional allies extra leverage at the negotiating table. And now - months later - and just when the US is in need of more leverage, the Sednaya story has once again been revived.The Washington Post attempts to give legs to this revived narrative in an article titled, " U.S. says Syria built crematorium to handle mass prisoner killings ," which claims:In terms of "evidence," the Washington Post claims (emphasis added):In other words, the US State Department is referencing a discredited report from Amnesty International which admittedly contained no physical evidence corroborating its claims, and additional photographs taken from outer space by imaging satellites.Elaborating on the "evidence," the Washington Post would report (emphasis added):The word "probable" is an open admission to having no actual evidence that the building is in fact a "crematorium." The word "probable" also means that no evidence exists that the alleged "crematorium" is being use to mass incinerate bodies, or that the bodies are the result of a systematic process of mass torture and executions.The Washington Post - just in case readers failed to make the oblique connection to Germany's Nazis - connects the dots for its audience by characterizing the US State Department's briefing as "accusations of mass murder and incinerated bodies, evoking the Holocaust."While the US State Department and the Washington Post attempt to paint an elaborate picture of abuse to shock the international community into condemnation of Syria, what it has really essentially done is resort to the schoolyard tactic of calling the Syrian government, "Hitler."The Amnesty International report was published in February 2017. Admittedly presenting no actual evidence, and considering the industrial scale of alleged mass murder and now alleged "incineration" taking place at the facility, one would assume the largest, most powerful intelligence network on Earth in human history could present something months later more substantial than a photograph taken from outer space labeled, "probable crematorium."