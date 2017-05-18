© Wikimedia Commons
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) in November, Former FBI Director James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey testified under Senate oath May 3rd that the Trump administration had not pressured his agency to halt any investigation for political purposes. Comey admitted that the FBI has always been free to operate without political interference—flying in the face of Democrats' paranoid delusions about Russia and President Donald J. Trump, and exposing for what it is a new political witch hunt Wednesday by enemies within the president's own Justice Department.

On Wednesday, DOJ appointed a special prosecutor, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to drum up more hype about Trump's imaginary "collusion" with Russia during the general election.

On May 9th, President Trump fired Comey, who has spent 15 years shilling for Hillary Clinton.

Videotaped testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee blows apart the phony narrative New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt wove on Tuesday, which resulted in Mueller's appointment. Schmidt's only sources were anonymous. They claimed that on Feb. 14th, the day after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned, Trump had asked Comey to end an investigation into Flynn's connections to Russia.

Schmidt's allegations that Trump attempted to obstruct justice hinged on the sources' accounts of a memo authored the same day. Schmidt, a Democrat party lackey, admitted he hadn't even seen the document—dated nearly three months before Comey's testimony that totally contradicted it.

Comey's statement to Hawaii Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono from May 3rd, which Center for Security Policy analyst Nick Short noted Wednesday, exposes the Democrats once again for their political gamesmanship.


Lying during sworn congressional testimony is committing perjury, a federal offense punishable by up to five years in prison.


"So if the attorney general or senior officials at the Department of Justice opposes a specific investigation, can they halt that FBI investigation?" asked Sen. Hirono of Comey during the question-and-answer period of his testimony.

"In theory, yes," replied Comey.

Hirono pressed: "Has it happened?"

Comey said, "Not in my experience. Because it would be a big deal to tell the FBI to stop doing something that - without an appropriate purpose. I mean where oftentimes they give us opinions that we don't see a case there and so you ought to stop investing resources in it. But I'm talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason. That would be a very big deal. It's not happened in my experience."