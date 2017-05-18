© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
US President Donald Trump says he is the victim of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," in an apparent reference to the investigation regarding the president's alleged ties with Russia.

He went on to speak about "illegal acts" that took place during Hillary Clinton's campaign and throughout the Obama administration, noting that there was "never a special councel (sic) appointed."

It comes just one day after the US Justice Department named former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the US election and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Trump's tweets follow similar words from the president on Wednesday, in which he said that no politician "has been treated worse or more unfairly."

Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers during the investigation, according to AP.

Trump reiterated his innocence on Wednesday, saying in a statement that a "thorough investigation will confirm what we already know - there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity."

Trump is also facing allegations that he leaked highly classified information to Russian officials during a meeting in the US capital last week.

That claim has been denied by both Washington and Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin offering on Wednesday to release the records of the meeting, while accusing the US of developing "political schizophrenia."

Earlier this week, the Washington Post published a report claiming that Trump had "revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov] and ambassador in a White House meeting," allegedly related to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

While Trump has said the "facts" discussed included terrorism and airline flight safety, which he had an "absolute right" to discuss with Russia, Lavrov on Thursday was also asked to comment on the matter.

"We do not comment on gossip, but we do read [US] newspapers," Lavrov told the media in Cyprus. "If I remember rightly, around a month-and-a-half or two months ago, the Trump administration decided to ban passengers from seven Middle Eastern countries from carrying any electronic devices on board... I don't understand where the secret is."