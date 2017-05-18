The latest air travel incident occurred on a Monday night flight from Jamaica to Toronto.
From WFTV9:
An Air Canada flight was diverted to Orlando International Airport after officials said a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with pots of coffee and tried to open the cabin door while the plane was still in the air.According to the complaint, Courneyea yelled at other passengers for "looking at him" and then headed to the back of the plane, picked up a pot of coffee, and began swinging it at crew members.
The man, later identified as Brandon Michael Courneyea, had to be secured to his seat by crew members and other passengers using zip ties, a federal criminal complaint said.
"Courneyea then stated that it would only take one guy to take the plane down and that he wanted to take everyone with him," the complaint says.
Then the man grabbed another pot of coffee, and a flight attendant confronted him.
"When confronted (by the flight attendant), Courneyea lunged for the rear cabin exit door and began to pull the door lever up to open the door. (He) then was restrained by crew members and fellow passengers on the aircraft," the complaint reads.
The flight crew and passengers used zip ties to secure Courneyea to his seat until the flight could land in Orlando, where federal agents were waiting to arrest the unruly passenger. He was charged with assault or intimidation of a flight crew member or flight attendant and interfering with the performance of duties.
It seems unlikely that no one - in this age of social media obsession and recording everything - recorded this, but so far, video has not surfaced.
Man attacks Air Canada crew with coffee pots; threatens to open the cabin doorThe skies sure seem to be unfriendly lately. The latest air travel incident occurred on a Monday night flight from Jamaica to Toronto. From WFTV9: An Air Canada flight was diverted to Orlando...