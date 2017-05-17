Society's Child
Cops shoot joy-riding teen in the chest and leave him to bleed out on the street
Jack Burns
The Free Thought Project
Tue, 16 May 2017 19:01 UTC
Police employ a number of ways to stop a fleeing automobile. Stop sticks often do the trick, immobilizing the tires by puncturing them. Then there's the box method whereby officers surround a suspect vehicle with two or three other cars, and squeeze in, causing the car to come to a stop.
But with Negron, the only reported method for stopping the fleeing driver was for Boulay to shoot him in the chest. And now his parents are saying police left him to die in the street, thereafter.
Boulay was reportedly sworn in as an officer in September, after returning from the military. He's reportedly devastated after the shooting, is on leave, and is expected to return to desk duty after the months-long state investigation is conducted.
Jazmarie Melendez, Negron's sister, openly questioned Boulay's killing of her brother. "I would never sit here and pretend to say 'my innocent baby brother,' " Melendez said. "I acknowledge that. But what I'm saying is 'were you trained to properly handle that situation?'"
She said all the major problems began when the Department of Child and Family Services (DCF) got involved. "DCF got involved...They didn't care, they didn't send truancy on him. Nothing. That's why I'm so mad at DCF," she said. "(They) dropped him off at a home where someone is doing drugs."
She said instead of staying with his dad, Negron began sleeping in cars. His cousin, Giovanni Rivera said the family was initially told police shot him in the head but found out later he'd been shot in the chest.
Rivera says his death was an injustice. She tweeted, "Police officers killed my little cousin for driving a stolen vehicle," Rivera asked in another tweet, "How is that fair?!"
Family members literally mopped the street of his blood in what some have considered a moving display of emotion. Protests in the streets were directed towards police and calls for body cameras by legislators have resulted, with even the mayor of Bridgeport participating in the manifestations.
Mayor Joe Ganim spoke with reporters. "We're all struggling," Ganim said. "It's a tragedy. All emotions are welcome tonight."
Bridgeport police chief A.J. Perez told reporters at a press conference that Negron had attempted to ram his officers with the stolen car. "Almost pinning him under another vehicle," he said before describing how his officer shot into the vehicle killing Negron and injuring the passenger traveling with him.
Perez said EMS arrived "relatively quickly," but that fact is disputed by many who say Negron, like Michael Brown of Ferguson, laid helpless in the street for hours.
Cell phone footage taken at the scene shows Negron was lying face down in the street, his arms handcuffed behind him. The footage shows his head pointing to his right.
Later, a still photo shows his head facing to his left, an indicator to his family he was still alive while he lay still in the street. They say he stayed there for hours without any medical attention given to him.
The whole community appears to be in an uproar with the thought police would simply shoot someone and leave them to die in the street.
Negron's death is even making international news as the images of those sworn to protect and serve show they largely stood around while the boy was in need of medical attention.
It's unclear how the teen acquired the stolen vehicle, but bait cars have been used in the past to lure citizens into committing a crime. It's unknown if the stolen vehicle was such a vehicle.
But what is clear is Negron did not travel far on the road to his death, only going a few blocks before being shot by Boulay who said his car was hit by Negron.
Boulay sustained no injuries from the alleged incident.
As The Free Thought Project has frequently reported, officers will use the excuse that the vehicle was trying to hit them as an excuse to shoot their police-issued side arm. Sometimes those shootings lead to the officer's exoneration. However, lately, officers have been charged and convicted of homicide for such shootings.
