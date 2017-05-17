As al-Nusra counter-attacked and Syrian soldiers withdrew in confusion, 16 Russian special forces guys fought up to 300 Nusra fighters, destroyed one suicide car bomb, a tank and an armored personnel carrier. As night fell they used the dark to mine the approaches to their positions which was a big surprise for the Nusra fighters when they attacked for the last time the next morning.
Two other things we learn:
- A firefight is only scary for the first few minutes, then it becomes "routine".
- In the Russian military parlance a SVBIED (suicide car bomb) is known as "shaheed-mobil".
16 Elite Russian Soldiers Fought a Swarm of 300 Jihadists in AleppoRussian TV asked special forces operators who were decorated for their conduct in a firefight in Aleppo, Syria if they could recount the story of how they won their medals. They insist it was all...