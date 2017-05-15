© Reuters/Getty Images



The belligerent rhetoric coupled with reckless muscle-flexing has led to a dangerous situation where one careless step can lead to the most terrible consequences.We are watching the development of the situation in the region with alarm.which is confirmed by our support of UNSC resolutions 2270 (2016) and 2321 (2016). We call upon the North Korean authorities to end their proscribed programs, return to the non-proliferation regime and once again join the International Atomic Energy Agency verification regime.That is how the North Koreans view the regular large-scale maneuvers and exercises by the United States and its allies in the region as well as the latest dispatch of an American naval armada near its coast. Why engage in silly saber-rattling?Another destabilizing factor is the decision by Washington and Seoul to deploy in the Republic of Korea elements of the US global missile defense system (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense).and can only lead to catastrophic consequences. Only diplomatic tools will create conditions for the denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. All parties involved should demonstrate calm and restraint and not make steps that could increase the tension.This is impossible without normalizing the entire military and political situation, putting an end to the build-up of military infrastructure, scaling down the maneuvering and building trust among countries in the region.