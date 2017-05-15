© Carroll Police Department
The National Weather Service reports that several areas of New England received snow this Mother's Day, including some parts of Maine.

The service says snow fell and accumulated in elevations about 1,500 feet early Sunday morning.

The foothills of the Berkshires in East Hawley, Massachusetts, with an elevation of 1,650 feet saw 4 inches.

Further north, Washington and Alexandria in New Hampshire both received snow. In Carroll, New Hampshire, heavy snow and fallen trees left some roads blocked.


Snow in Washington, NH
Mount Washington Observatory reported snow as early as 10 p.m. Saturday evening. By Sunday afternoon, researchers reported at least a foot of snow, with more anticipated in the evening.

In Maine, Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce reported snow this morning as well.

Lower elevations saw several inches of rain throughout the day.