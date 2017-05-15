Not-so-friendly street art greeted California Congresswoman Maxine Waters to a Inglewood town hall meeting on Saturday.

Famed artist Sabo posted several works around the venue and posted photos on his Unsavory Agents Facebook page.

A bench sign highlighted the Time magazine report this week that President Trump gets two scoops of ice cream while White House guests receive one.

"Impeach Trump!" the poster says near Inglewood High School.

A bus shelter poster blares "Impeach Maxine Waters" with Waters' face superimposed over James Brown's mugshot.

"Race baiter, old & out of touch, poverty pimp," the poster reads.

"End this abusive marriage by divorcing yourself from the Democratic Party."

Even fictional street signs were posted:

The signs posted outside Inglewood High School read, "Impeach Maxine Waters" and "Illegals hurt blacks."

Meanwhile, a Trump supporter attending the event was told to "go back to Europe" by a Waters' supporter.