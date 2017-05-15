is live in:
Shiveluch volcano in Russia given "red warning" to passing planes following massive 13km ash and steam eruption
Sat, 13 May 2017 10:32 UTC
Experts from the Russian Academy of Sciences measured the plumes using seismic data as the ash column mixed with low-lying clouds.
Officials from the region's Emergency Situations Ministry have confirmed that the ash is not expected to land on nearby settlements, Russia's Interfax news agency reported Friday.
Meanwhile a "red warning" has been issued to passing planes, urging them to avoid the site.
The Shiveluch volcano is extimated to be between 60,000 and 70,000 years old.
Stretching 3,283 meters at its highest point, the volcano towers over the nearby village of Klyuchi in Kamchatka's Ust-Kamchatsky district, home to roughly 5,000 people.
The eruption follows increased activity at the nearby Bezymyanny volcano, which threw five clouds of ash more than 8 kilometers high at the beginning of March.
Each of us tend to think we see things as they are, that we are objective. But this is not the case. We see the world, not as it is, but as we are - or as we are conditioned to see it.
