Coquimbo region

Atacama region

Previous floods

Rainfall

The city would normally see 2.8 mm for the whole of May.

Disaster management authorities in Chile say that flooding in the regions of Atacama, and Coquimbo since Friday 12 May has leftSome heavy rain has also been reported in Antofagasta and O'Higgins regions.National Emergency Office of the Ministry of Interior And Public Security (ONEMI) said that 2 people died in an area near Monte Patria, Limarí Province, after being dragged in their vehicle by flood water.Over 1,500 people evacuated their homes near Ovalle. ONEMI said people had to move to higher ground as levels of the Limarí River increased dramatically. A nearby reservoir also threatened to overflow.ONEMI added that 20 homes have been severely damaged and 1 completely destroyed. Over 50,000 people were left without drinking water as of 13 May.Flooding has damaged or blocked roads in areas around Andacollo, to the north of Ovalle, leaving over 11,000 people isolated.In Atacama evacuations have been carried out in Chañaral, Diego de Almagro and Freirina.The Minister of the Interior, Mahmud Aleuy, said the Government has declared Chañaral Province a catastrophe zone to help aid recovery.Parts of northern Chile suffered devastating flooding in April 2015. Twenty-six people died, 2,000 homes were destroyed and a further 6,000 damaged during that time.Deadly floods struck parts of northern and central Chile in February this year. At least 3 people died and thousands were left without drinking water in Metropolitan region including the country's capital, Santiago.The Meteorological Direction of Chile said that the heavy rain has been the result of an area of low pressure, which is thought to have since moved away from the country and into Argentina.Minister of the Interior said that La Serena,Agencia Informaciones de Chile said via Social Media thatduring the period of severe weather, and