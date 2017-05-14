At least three people were killed and 225 injured in a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that hit North Khorasan Province of Iran on Saturday night, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.Withthe earthquake's epicenter was at 37.655 degrees north latitude and 57.224 degrees east longitude. It hit Pish Qaleh region in North Khorasan Province at 22:30 local time (1800 GMT) on Saturday, Iran Seismological Center said.Medical services along with disaster relief forces have been dispatched to the hit area from neighboring cities and a crisis management base has also been set up, Mohammad Reza Salehi, the governor of North Khorasan Province, told ISNA.According to the latest reports, up to 40 percent of power, communication, gas and water services of the affected areas have been disrupted.