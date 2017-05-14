© Sputnik/ Alexandr Demyanchuk



On May 13, 1942 Tanya Savicheva made the final entry in her diary - a short collection of notes that eventually became one of the most heart-wrenching accounts of the Siege of Leningrad.At first glance the diary of Tatyana Nikolayevna Savicheva, often referred to as Tanya Savicheva, looks like an ordinary small notebook. It is also a fairly short read, containing only several notes.Zhenya died on December 28th at 12 noon, 1941Yevgeniya Savicheva was the first to perish.She failed to report to work only once - on the day of her death.Grandmother died on the 25th of January at 3 o'clock, 1942Even though she was well aware of the fact that her dystrophy was progressing and only immediate hospitalization could save her, Yevdokiya Savicheva chose to remain at home, insisting that the hospitals are already full.Leka died March 17th, 1942, at 5 o'clock in the morning, 1942Leonid Savichev, also known as Leka, was Tanya's older brother.Uncle Vasya died on April 13th at 2 o'clock in the morning, 1942Vasily Savichev, Tanya's paternal uncle, turned 56 in 1941 and wasn't drafted due to his age.Uncle Lesha (died on) May 10th, at 4 o'clock in the afternoon, 1942Alexei Savichev was 71 when the war began - way too old to be drafted. However, just like countless other city residents,And just like many other city residents, he died at the final stage of dystrophy.Mama (died) May 13th at 7:30 in the morning, 1942By Spring 1942 Maria Savicheva, Tanya's mother, was already suffering from severe scurvy.The Savichevs are dead. Everyone is dead. Only Tanya is left.Her brother Mikhail was away from the city during the beginning of the war. Trapped on a territory occupied by the Nazi forces, he joined a local guerilla squad to fight the invaders. Meanwhile, Tanya's sister Nina, whom the rest of the family believed dead, was on fact evacuated along with the rest of the personnel at the plant she was working at - the surprise evacuation was so swift that she failed to send word to her relatives.Both Nina and Mikhail survived the war and later returned to Leningrad, to discover the fate of their kin.In August 1942 Tanya was evacuated along with over a hundred other children and sent to the Gorky Region (now Nizhegorodsky Region) for recuperation.Her diary was eventually put on display at the State Memorial Museum of Leningrad Defense and Siege, and in 1968 a memorial complex, known as the Flower of Life, was erected in her honor - a tribute to the thousands of Soviet children whose lives were cut short by that terrible war.