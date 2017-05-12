Puppet Masters
Putin: Palestine and Israel peaceful coexistence essential for regional security
RT
Fri, 12 May 2017 02:39 UTC
The two-state solution envisages an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel. As the boundary between the two states has yet to be determined, the Palestinians insist on drawing the demarcation lines along the 1967 borders, a precondition rejected by Israel.
"Russia is distinguished by its firm stance, a position advocating the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem," Abbas said, although the Russian President avoided referencing any borders in his remarks.
The Palestinian-Israeli peace talks have stalled since the efforts of the US failed three years ago. The two sides broke contacts after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas forged an unexpected pact with Hamas on the governance of the Gaza Strip. Israel sees Hamas as a terrorist organization which aims for the ultimate destruction of the Israeli state.
The illegal construction of Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands is also a major obstacle to progress. Abbas has demanded that Israel halts construction on lands claimed by Palestine and release Palestinian prisoners. Netanyahu has refused to entertain any such requests but said he is ready to meet the Palestinians anytime, anywhere, without any preconditions and mediators. Since then, both Russia and France have offered to host delegations from Israel and Palestine for peace talks.
Moscow has proposed that Palestinians and the Israelis meet under the Middle East peace quartet supervision - Russia, the US, the UN, and the EU.
"Russia will continue to give its full support to resuming direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis," Putin said. "The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has but one solution - a political, negotiated solution based on international law."
For his part, Abbas welcomed the Russian initiative calling Russian participation in the negotiations process essential."It is not possible to resolve the Palestinian issue without Russia's real participation. This is our aim and we always say this at all international platforms," the Palestinian leader said.
Putin and Abbas also discussed the opening of a new Russian-aided multipurpose cultural complex in Bethlehem as well as the reconstruction of the city's main sites, including Star Street leading to the Church of the Nativity.
"I am sure that the renewed complex will become an iconic sight attracting even more pilgrims and tourists from Russia," Putin said, noting that last year more than 300,000 Russians visited Palestine. "Our cooperation will not end here, we will continue to interact with the Palestinian management of the center in order to implement various educational and humanitarian projects."
Comment: There is always such optimism on the part of mediators with each attempt to adjust this situation. That it has never been resolved speaks volumes as to the mindsets involved and the agendas being played out on the world stage.
Times of Israel:
Abbas, according to a report in the official PA news site Wafa, also reiterated that he is still willing to participate in a three-way summit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow. "We are ready to accept this invitation at anytime," Abbas said. "We had planned to meet in Moscow, but he didn't show up," Abbas said earlier this month, referring to Netanyahu in the context of Russian efforts to set up such a meeting last year.
Netanyahu and Abbas have repeatedly declared their willingness for face-to-face talks, and blamed each other for dodging the proposed September 2016 meet-up in Moscow.
On Tuesday, in a press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Abbas said he was willing to meet with Netanyahu under the auspices of US President Donald Trump, who he met earlier in the month.
Trump is slated to visit Israel and Bethlehem later in May, and is expected to separately meet Netanyahu and Abbas and use the visit to advance his goal of mediating negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians. It is speculated that he may also seek to bring Netanyahu and Abbas together in the course of his May 22-23 visit, but no such plans have been confirmed.
