What in the world is a solar halo? We got quite a few pictures sent to us today at Weather Watch 12 with a circle around the sun.This is known as a solar halo or 22° halo. It occurs when you have a sunny day with a very thin layer of cirrus clouds overhead. Those cirrus clouds are made of ice. When the sun goes through the ice, the sunlight is refracted (bent) and can sometimes create either sun dogs or a 22° halo. This can also occur around the moon.As for our weather, for the 2nd day in a row we made it into the 60s. There is a lot of great weather to come.Temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend and next week finally brings a return to the 70s.Enjoy the nice stretch of weather. Spring actually does exist here.