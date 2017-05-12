Smith, who has been based in Qatar since 2014, took to Twitter early Wednesday to voice her feelings following the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
"Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions," Smith tweeted.
Comment: Upset that Comey got fired? Before taking to Twitter, get a reality check with Joe Quinn's recent SOTT Focus:
So Trump fired FBI director James Comey. OMG! REALLY!?? NO WAY!! That's TERRIBLE! I'm TERRIFIED (that last one is an actual quote). This news is only a big deal if, frankly, you're an idiot, and there are lots of those in the Washington political establishment and the US liberal media.
Smith, an Obama-appointee, appeared embarrassed to be representing the US to its Emirate ally.
While some agreed with Smith's sentiment, others said she should deal with it, or quit. Many also took the opportunity to criticize Qatar.
"Diplomats explain & defend our political system," Smith tweeted again early Thursday. "Can be tough when partisan acrimony so high, but there is still no greater country." Smith completed her tweet with a "#USA" and an American flag emoji.
US ambassador creates diplomatic incident after tweeting 'exasperation' at TrumpUS Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith has created a diplomatic incident after she tweeted her frustrations with the Trump administration. Smith, who has been based in Qatar since 2014, took to...