Earth Changes
Lightning strikes kill 3 in Habiganj, Bangladesh
en.prothom-alo.com
Thu, 11 May 2017 20:14 UTC
Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge of Baniachang police station, said Madhu Mia, 45, of Baghhata village in Baniachang upazila was killed on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him amid rain around 10 am.
In another incident, Anhat Ali, 18, of Haldarpur village in the same upazila, was killed when a thunderbolt hit him while he was returning home in the morning.
Besides, a streak of thunderbolt struck Kimmot Ali, 52, and Walidur Rahman of Ramganj village in Nabiganj upazila while they were working on a filed in the morning, leaving them seriously injured.
They were taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Kimmot Ali dead.
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
