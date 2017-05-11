Three people were killed and another was injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Baniachang and Nabiganj upazilas of Habiganj on Thursday, reports UNB.Mozammel Haque, officer-in-charge of Baniachang police station, said Madhu Mia, 45, of Baghhata village in Baniachang upazila was killed on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him amid rain around 10 am.In another incident, Anhat Ali, 18, of Haldarpur village in the same upazila, was killed when a thunderbolt hit him while he was returning home in the morning.Besides, a streak of thunderbolt struck Kimmot Ali, 52, and Walidur Rahman of Ramganj village in Nabiganj upazila while they were working on a filed in the morning, leaving them seriously injured.They were taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Kimmot Ali dead.