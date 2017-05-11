Earth Changes
At least 8 killed after shallow 5.4M earthquake damages 180+ houses in northwest China
RT
Thu, 11 May 2017 03:32 UTC
At least 8 people were killed and over 20 injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taxkorgan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 5:58am Thursday, the region's earthquake administration said.
The quake, in a remote mountainous area that borders Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.
The shallow quake, known to cause greater shaking at the surface inflicted a lot of damage.
More than 180 houses collapsed and 789 people were affected, the Xinjiang Uyghur seismological center announced.
Rescue workers are continuing to search through the rubble after the country's Earthquake Administration activated the Level 3 emergency response. A special earthquake emergency response team has been dispatched to Xinjiang to assist the local government in their search and rescue operations.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- At least 8 killed after shallow 5.4M earthquake damages 180+ houses in northwest China
- Big child webcam sex bust reveals rising abuse
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Trump attacks flip-flopping "military fraud" Blumenthal: "He should be the one who is investigated"
- Fraternity booted off U of Arizona campus after members threaten to kill hazing 'rats'
- Trump visits with Kissinger in surprise Oval Office meeting
- 83-year-old man critical after unprovoked attack in Bronx, New York
- Jeff Sessions war on medical marijuana will get $0 from Congress
- Pennsylvania considers new bill expanding fascist smoking ban
- Exercise for aging muscles
- Kansas nurse says she was forced to pee in a cup on United Airlines flight
- Second body in 24 hours found in water at New York City's Central Park
- Analysis of NASA data shows modern temperature trends are not unusual - Video
- South Carolina mystery booms may be legendary 'Seneca Guns'
- Britain's toughest jails preparing for violence, unrest, increased drug use as smoking ban enforced
- More to September 2016 'mistaken' air strike on Syrian troops at Deir ez-Zor than originally thought
- Bitcoin prices continue to rise, regularly breaking records
- No criminal charges for Tory MPs accused of election expenses fraud
- See the Full 'Flower Moon' rise tonight
- Trump attacks flip-flopping "military fraud" Blumenthal: "He should be the one who is investigated"
- Trump visits with Kissinger in surprise Oval Office meeting
- Jeff Sessions war on medical marijuana will get $0 from Congress
- More to September 2016 'mistaken' air strike on Syrian troops at Deir ez-Zor than originally thought
- No criminal charges for Tory MPs accused of election expenses fraud
- Pouring money on the fire: US Senate bill allots $20M toward regime change in Venezuela
- Pentagon announces US to cut support to partner forces engaging in human rights abuses
- US lie generator Nikki Haley can't distinguish between 'facts' and 'editorializing'
- North Korea taunts Seoul with 'satellite photos' of THAAD missile system
- Trump was able to fire Comey once former intelligence head Clapper admitted under oath there was no evidence of Trump/Russia collusion
- Bad idea: Comey reportedly asked for more resources in FBI Russia investigation days before being fired
- Sessions and Rosenstein Oval Office meeting led to 'fire Comey' recommendation
- Scott Adams: Thoughts on the Comey firing
- French election is a catastrophe for world peace
- Best of the Web: Memory Loss & Terror Bombing: How America Justifies Its Acts of Evil
- Lavrov masterfully demonstrates proper way to handle feral US journalists
- Flashback: State Dept. official offered quid pro quo to FBI to alter Killary emails classification
- Flashback: James Comey's favorable Clinton immunity deals - FBI went to great lengths to not prosecute Killary
- Seven possible Comey replacements
- Russian FM Lavrov says Trump admin are business people, dialogue free from ideological bias
- Big child webcam sex bust reveals rising abuse
- Fraternity booted off U of Arizona campus after members threaten to kill hazing 'rats'
- 83-year-old man critical after unprovoked attack in Bronx, New York
- Pennsylvania considers new bill expanding fascist smoking ban
- Kansas nurse says she was forced to pee in a cup on United Airlines flight
- Second body in 24 hours found in water at New York City's Central Park
- Britain's toughest jails preparing for violence, unrest, increased drug use as smoking ban enforced
- Bitcoin prices continue to rise, regularly breaking records
- Pakistani government sends out mass text warning against blasphemy
- How low can he go?: Bill O'Reilly's ex-wife files suit claiming he attacked her after being caught having phone sex
- United Airlines' PR nightmare continues as giant bunny dies on flight - UPDATE
- School bans unvaccinated kids for 3 weeks after immunized children start chickenpox outbreak
- The Rochdale sex abuse ring - a case of authorities ignoring the rape and trafficking of minors for years
- [Update] Tunnel collapse at Hanford nuclear site, emergency declared
- Spain: Horrific bouncy castle explosion leaves one child dead, six others injured
- Black passenger says American Airlines forced her to give up her 1st-class seat but let white friend stay
- UK Court accuses Nigerian couple of human trafficking
- Pastor jailed for throwing 'possessed' woman on fire in fatal exorcism
- Twisted minds: TSA under investigation for abusive 'rape-table' hazing rituals
- What the last Nuremberg prosecutor alive wants the world to know: War is never the answer
- Declassified files show US effort to end mass killings in Argentina stymied by Henry Kissinger
- Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
- 'Baby dragon' embryo cracks 20-year giant bird-like dinosaur mystery
- The humble stirrup gave rise to the Mongol empire
- What really happened in the 1989 Tiananmen Square "Massacre"
- 3 out of 4 German soldiers were killed by Soviet army during WWII
- Victory is meaningless without the victor's benevolence: Russian priest tells story of largest German WW2 cemetery in Russia
- Russian MoD publishes one-of-a kind WWII archive videos
- 80 years on: Hindenburg disaster theories detailed in declassified FBI records
- Russia declassifies secret report on horrifying Nazi crimes in wartime Ukraine
- Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on Americans
- 3,000yo hoard of Bronze Age axe heads uncovered in Norwegian field - find considered 'spectacular'
- The deep history of US and Britain's never-ending Cold War on Russia
- Arnon Milchan: The movie producer involved in an Israeli nuclear smuggling ring
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- Pentagon Papers: Will the real Daniel Ellsberg please stand up!
- The Stay Behinds: The truth regarding NATO's "secret armies"
- Ancient temple to mysterious Roman deity unearthed in Turkey
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- See the Full 'Flower Moon' rise tonight
- Death by asteroid may come in unexpected ways - from gusting winds and shock waves
- Experts: Massive sinkholes are now appearing in the wrong places
- What lightening does to rock quantified
- NASA footage captures sun shooting giant strands of plasma (VIDEO)
- Stunning! Hubble image captures hundreds of galaxies 6 billion light-years away
- Homo naledi, a newly added species to human family tree may have lived alongside our early ancestors
- Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel
- Sound advice: Human noise pervasive even in US protected areas, threatens endangered species
- Icelandic babies who can stand at four months make science headlines
- Terminator robots - The military is using human brain waves to teach robots how to shoot
- Newest secret US spacecraft returns to Earth after over 700 days in orbit
- Study: Alarming decrease in oceans' dissolved oxygen level
- Billionaires say they'll end disease - evolution says otherwise
- Huge impact crater discovered near the Falklands Islands
- Alarming ethical conundrum: Do we need an international body to regulate genetic engineering?
- How flu viruses hijack human cells
- Emotional chatting machine: Human-robot interactions take step forward with chatbot
- Microsoft thinks the smartphone is 'already dead'
- At least 8 killed after shallow 5.4M earthquake damages 180+ houses in northwest China
- Analysis of NASA data shows modern temperature trends are not unusual - Video
- South Carolina mystery booms may be legendary 'Seneca Guns'
- Here it comes - Melting snowpack floods Merced River in California's Yosemite National Park
- Webbot hit : Electrical ferocity that ancients witnessed & atmospheric compression events
- Burst of earthquakes along the Alaskan archipelago
- Father and son killed by lightning bolt in Karnataka, India
- Death toll from Arkansas' severe storms, floods rises to 10
- The Great M9.2 Alaska Earthquake and Tsunami of March 27, 1964
- Earthquake hits western Brittany, tremor one of several to have shaken France over weekend
- Dog Attack: 7-year-old bitten by pit bull boxer mix in Dayton, Ohio
- 34 killed, 350 injured by leopards in 10 years across Himachal Pradesh, India
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake near Tanaga Volcano, Alaska
- Two men killed by lightning bolt in Phitsanulok, Thailand
- 200-feet-deep sinkhole appears overnight in Karnataka, India
- Record-early Eastern Pacific storm,Tropical Storm Adrian
- Lightning bolt kills 3 gravediggers in Vietnam
- Huge Galway blaze among 30 wildfires raging across Ireland
- Three people dead after avalanche in French Alps
- Record snowfall on Palomar Mountain, California
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Exercise for aging muscles
- Why all the hysteria? The month of May used to be measles season years ago
- Breaking up the 8 hour workday increases productivity
- Yes, adults can sue vaccine companies for damage from adult vaccines
- 18,000 lawsuits pile up against Big Pharma blockbuster drug, Xarelto
- Antioxidants in Ginkgo Biloba protect the nervous system from heavy metal damage
- The link between gut bacteria, chronic fatigue and Parkinson's
- Vaccine injury payouts for 2017 released
- Will it work for humans?: Scientists cure type 1 diabetes (in mice) using gene transfer
- Improve memory and cognitive function with ashwagandha
- Study: Daily dose of cannabis extract could help memory in old age
- The world looks the other way while Big Pharma's pollution creates deadly superbugs
- How to boost your collagen to improve skin and muscle repair
- The more time children spend using handheld devices, the more likely they are to delay speaking
- 1 in 5 Australians are 'revenge porn' victims, study reveals
- The Ketogenic diet: Recommended by doctors to treat Cancer
- Minimal exercise protects against depressive symptoms in older adults
- Dr. Mark Sircus: Iodine replaces vaccines & antibiotics
- The FDA will launch a propaganda campaign to educate the public about GMOs
- A life-threatening habit: The mindless use of Big Pharma drugs
- Flexible thinkers: Bilingual speakers think about time differently than monolinguals
- Structure and simplicity: Why your brain loves those to-do lists
- Can you feel your heartbeat? You might be better at perceiving others' emotions
- Creative people may process reality differently
- Generating positive momentum to change your life one small step at a time
- What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness - Robert Waldinger
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
Quote of the Day
An Ideal is merely an escape, an avoidance of what is, a contradiction of what is. An ideal prevents direct action upon what is. To have peace, we will have to love, we will have to begin not to live an ideal life but to see things as they are and act upon them, transform them.
Recent Comments
Here's A Spiritual Practice Try to go through your day without telling any lies at all, no matter how trivial. Telling your wife she looks...
Artisanship of Mongolian Crafts: [Link] Great Body of Water is what Temudjin Means Eternal Heaven of Blue Sky is a Divine Concept that is Their...
Yeah he didn't explain that one well, did he? Sounds cool, someone saved someone's life. Sounds cool, Comey possibly wanted people to know how a...
At work, I find a lot of well educated engineers who have no sense of time. They always think something is quick to do or will take a long time. I...
Oh, I love this. Another good laugh today.
At least 8 killed after shallow 5.4M earthquake damages 180+ houses in northwest ChinaA moderate, shallow earthquake in northwest China has claimed the lives of at least eight people and injured dozens more after almost 200 homes in the area reportedly collapsed. At least 8 people...