All the victims were working outside amid storm when lightning struck them, according to family members and neighbours.In Jhenaidah, lightning strikes killed three people including a woman in Harinakundu and Kaliganj upazilas in the afternoon, our correspondent reported.The deceased were Anju Ara, 45, wife of Shafiar Rahman of Molladanga village in Kaliganj, farmer Amanullah, 45, of Parbatipur village, and farmer Miraz Hossain, 35, of Pultadanga village, in Harinakundu upazila.Our Mymensingh correspondent said two brothers named Ekram Hossain, 40, and Asad Miah, 45, from Rauti village in Dhobaura upazila, were severely injured as lightning struck them around 9:30am as they were working in a crop field.Locals rushed the brothers to Dhobaura Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.In Narayanganj, Subeda Begum, 30, from Mardasadi village in Araihazar's Mahmudpur union, was struck by lightning when she was working outside her house around 12pm.Critically injured, she died on the way to hospital, said Dr Sharif Khan of Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, quoting Subeda's family.Zamir Hossain, 42, was killed by lightning while he was fishing in a canal near his house in Manohardi village under Brahmandi union, sources said.Fatema, from Bishnandi village under Bishnandi union, was severely injured as lightning struck her. She is undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex.In Brahmanbaria, a woman was killed by lightning strikes at Shreeghar village in Nabinagar upazila in the afternoon.The dead was Khodeza Begum, 30, wife of Kabir Mia.A farmer was killed after being hit by a thunderbolt in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj district, our correspondent reported.The deceased was Basit Mia, 30, hailed from the upazila.Local said a thunderbolt struck him in the morning when he was cutting paddy in a field in Haor area.In Kurigram, Anar Ali, 60, a fisherman of Boumari area in the district was killed in lightning strike while he was catching fish in the river nearby Ambari village in the afternoon, said Boumari police station Officer-in-Charge Sajedul Isalm.Our Chandpur correspondent said Selina Begaum, 30, and her son Yasin Sarder, 10, of Haimchar in the district were killed in lightning strike while they were working at the yard of home in the afternoon.In Chuadanga, Abdul Malek, 10, a second grader student of Kanaidanga Primary School in the district was killed in lighting strike while he was collecting mangoes in the mango orchard nearby the school during rain and storm.On the other hand, Abdus Samad, 25, a farmer in Kutubpur village was struck by lightning while he was working in the field. He died on the spot, said Damurhuda police station Officer-in-Charge Abu Zihad Mohammad Fakrul Alam Khan.Our Gaibandha correspondent said Nabo Chandra, 27, a rickshaw puller of Piargaon village in Gobindaganj upazila in the district died after lightning struck him while he was returning home in the afternoon.In another lightning strike, a 26-year-old man named Shamim Khandaker died in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.The ill-fated was working on a paddy field during the incident in the afternoon, police said.