© Getty Images



A GLOBAL cool down will "march in with vengeance" to usher in a 100-year mini-ice age that could freeze over the River Thames, climate scientists told Daily Star Online.Experts told Daily Star Online planet Earth is on course for a "Little Age Ice" within the next three years thanks to a cocktail of climate change and low solar activity. Research showsScientists are alsothat will cause thermometers to crash. Both cycles suggestIf predictions of the world-wide big freeze come true, the plot to 2004 film The Day After Tomorrow would not be far from reality during winter. Millions of lives would be at risk of prolonged blackouts, food and electricity shortages and cold-related health problems.David Dilley, CEO of Global Weather Oscillations, told Daily Star Online global warming and cooling cycles are determined by the gravitational forces of the Earth, moon and sun.He said:He said the oncoming cooling will send temperatures plummeting to lows last seen in the 1940s - when the mercury bottomed out at -21C during winter in the UK. He said: "Cooling from 2019 into about 2020 to 2021 will bring world temperatures back to where they were in the 1940s through the 1960s."Expect by the mid to late 2020s that winter temperatures will dip even colder than the 1940s to 1960s. This willand then a gradual warm-up toward the next global warming cycle that will not be as warm as the one we are now coming out of."Research from mathematics professor Valentina Zharkova shows that low solar activityWithin three years drastic reductions in heat-releases from the sun could drive substantial cooling in Europe, North America and Asia.From 1650 to 1710, temperatures across much of Europe - including Britain - plunged when the sun entered a quiet phase known as theZharkova believes a similarly extreme deep freeze is on the way - triggering new glaciers, blanket sea ice and frozen over rivers and lakes.She told Daily Star Online: "We did not calculate temperature variations on the Earth, we can only speculate what should happen by"At that time the mini ice age lasted for 60-65 years."Because of huge reduction of solar activity it is expected that the terrestrial temperature will be also reduced as it has happened in 17th century."Zharkova, of Northumbria University, made the predictions by studying new mathematical models for solar activity. She claims her models can predict the solar cycle with 97% accuracy, leaving little margin for error.The Met Office has previously told Daily Star Online that, adding that while temperatures are likely to dip, it will do little to offset man-made global warming.George Feulner, of the Potsdam Institute on Climate Change Research, agrees with this view, adding: "The expected decrease in global temperature would be 0.1 degrees Celsius at most, compared to about 1.3 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times by the year 2030."