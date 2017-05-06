Three people, including a farmer, were killed in lightning strikes in Jessore and Gopalganj districts on Friday, reports UNB.In Jessore, two people and a cow were killed at Nishchintpur village of Jhikargachha upazila after being struck by a thunderbolt.The deceased are Yunus Ali, 25, son of Akbar Ali, and Jasimuddin, son of Tajuddin.Masud Karim, officer-in-charge of Jhikargachha police station, said the lightning struck them while they were going to a field in the morning.The OC said Jasimuddin passed this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.In Gopalganj, a farmer was killed and two others were injured as a thunderbolt hit them at Shalukha village in Tungipara upazila in the morning.Tungipara police station OC AKM Enamul Kabir said the lightning struck a group of farmers while they were working at a paddy field during a storm, leaving Lutfar Rahman Sheikh, 45, son of Roka Sheikh of Sabermed village in Mogla upazila of Bagerhat district, dead on the spot and two other farmers injured.