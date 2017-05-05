Ukraine should start to blackmail the United States - if Washington is to reduce aid to Kiev, as is anticipated in 2018 by almost 70%. The blackmail can be carried out by siding with Russia, says ex- military pilot turned politician, Nadejda Savchenko. This was said on the TV channel of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament)The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recently stated that the American taxpayer should not be interested in what is happening in Ukraine."If you are not interested in what is happening in Ukraine, then we will strengthen Russia, and it will become a powerful enemy against you. These are the elements of political blackmail. It twists and turns - if you do not want to support us, we will support your enemy, and we will be friends with your enemy against you" - said Savchenko.