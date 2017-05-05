© Mohamed Abdiwahab / Reuters



The troops in question were part of the US 'advise and assist' mission to the Somali government, which is fighting against militant group Al-Shabaab, US Africa Command reported on Friday.The incident happened on Thursday near Barii, a town some 60km west of the capital, Mogadishu, the report said.The command said the mission in Somalia is crucial due to Al-Shabaab's ties with Al-Qaeda and is aimed at degrading the group's ability to "recruit, train and plot external terrorist attacks."The two injured troops "are both receiving proper medical attention," Robyn Mack, a spokeswoman at the command told Reuters, refraining from providing details about their condition.AP cited a Somali intelligence official as saying that the operation involved a helicopter raid on a suspected al-Shabaab hideout near Dare Salaam village. The troops attempted to capture or kill the fighters in the area, but were met with stiff resistance, according to the anonymous source.