Damaged maize
Heavy rain and gales lashed the upland areas of West Godavari district on Monday, causing extensive damage to horticulture crops. Chintalapudi, Lingapalem, T Narasapuram and Kamavarapukota mandals experienced rainfall. Eluru, the district headquarters, also witnessed rainfall, which brought respite to people from heat wave conditions.

Maize crop which came to harvest was badly damaged. The untimely rain also caused extensive damage to mango and banana crops.

Harvested paddy crop left in the fields was also damaged. Banana farmers of Mudicharla, Vemulapalli and Badarala villages were affected as the strong gales ravaged the plantations.

In Rangapuram, papaya crop was damaged. The untimely rain also affected mango orchards in Bogolu, Mulagalampadu, Tochilakarayudu Palem, Singagudem, Lingapalem and Malleswaram.