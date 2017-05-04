Heavy rain and gales lashed the upland areas of West Godavari district on Monday, causing extensive damage to horticulture crops. Chintalapudi, Lingapalem, T Narasapuram and Kamavarapukota mandals experienced rainfall. Eluru, the district headquarters, also witnessed rainfall, which brought respite to people from heat wave conditions.Banana farmers of Mudicharla, Vemulapalli and Badarala villages were affected as the strong gales ravaged the plantations.in Bogolu, Mulagalampadu, Tochilakarayudu Palem, Singagudem, Lingapalem and Malleswaram.