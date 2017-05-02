Two people were killed and seven others injured due to lightning in different places of Parbat district on Sunday evening.Those killed in the incidents are 22-year-old Bikram Nepali of Pangang, Phalebas Municipality-11 and 36-year-old Dhana Kumari Thapa of Phalamkhani, Mahashila Rural Municipality-6. The lightning occurred amidst torrential rains.Nepali, who was fatally injured in the incident, died while undergoing treatment at Parbat District Hospital while Thapa breathed her last on the way to the hospital. Nepali was sheltering under a tree at the time of the lightning. Thapa was struck by the thunderbolt while washing hands in the courtyard of her house, according to police.Source: RSS