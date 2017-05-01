In a redux of "Hillary is bound to win", Reuters and the mainstream are once again pulling out all the stops prophesying Marine Le Pen's impending loss to Rothschild's candidate, Emmanuel Macron (The Saker outlines). While the corporate media's undying support for the globalists comes as no surprise, the fact the Rothschild is sending in the manservant reveals a desperation. Apparently, France is the key battlefield in the desperate battle for control of Europe.My colleagues and I often joke about Jacob Rothschild's man "Reginald", a make-believe manservant who does all the dirty work for the world's most powerful man. Whether, or not we choose to accept it or not, the Rothschild's immeasurable wealth and influence is a reality. And the fact the family has not already been put on billboards as the beneficiaries of chaos is proof positive., even despite epic dealings underneath all around the world. It was Rothschild remember, who held in trust the Yukos oil shares for Putin's worst enemy, Mikhael Khodorkovsky. But if the truth be know, the ousted Yukos oligarch was probably leveraging Russian assets for his bosses in the UK. Who can say for sure, but Vladimir Putin kicking Rothschild and George Soros out of Russia was not on account of petty dealings. Now France and the EU hang in the balance, and it looks like Reginald (or Drakula's lunatic aid Renfield one) is being placed in Paris. Come to think of it, Macron does favor the Bram Stoker character that served his master so well. Seriously, if you compare the wild eyed stare of actor Alexander Granach in the film Nosferatu of 1922 with Macron's grinning idiot poses, you'll swear the financier is a reincarnated minion of the world's most famous vampire. How anybody could even consider voting for this man falls into the realm of witch spells and hypnotic Dracula stares.Returning to the partial reality, I am struck by the sheer magnitude of media arrayed against Marin Le Pen, and at how effective some of the propaganda is becoming. With no evidence to support claims she is a racist etc. Twitter and Facebook peeps share epithets about her as if they know her personally.. Just try and find a positive cartoon or image of Le Pen, and you'll get sense of the media deck stacked against her. Europe is being terrorized almost daily, France is ground zero for Islamic lunatics and right next door Germany is creating a kind of Fourth Reich propaganda machine. Welcome to the nut house, but somehow Marine Le Pen as a counterbalance is a bad choice?For those unfamiliar, Germany is now deploying tools to censor social media before the upcoming election process there. The so-called "Ministry of Truth" is working with Facebook to enable a system that (if I am correct) filter out any message the Germans do not want in their country. German media is already 99% controlled by the globalists at Bertelsmann, Axel Springer and within the government, and now Angela Merkel's aids want to block any message in social media that is not "party line". On top of all this, Merkel's moves are completely legal inside Germany, so it's going to happen. What's most disturbing though, is the fact the Truth Ministry is not designed just for Germany. I believe Facebook is working with the Germans and testing the system on the French election process. A positive story I wrote this weekend was mysteriously blocked from sharing on Facebook by a never before seen (in my experience) "bot" from Facebook. The sceenshot you see above shows an "Unknown Facebook Bot" hitting a single article on my personal blog, an article everyone BUT me could share with followers.I have all the screens and the details on the above mentioned "effort", but the larger game is what is scary stuff. If the globalists can completely filter news and information, and at the micro-level, then Orwell's famous world can come into being for real. A lot of people have made insinuations this is happening, but the capability to snuff out an idea is upon us. The Le Pen piece I wrote was not fake news, it was opinion based on factual research and professional geo-political analysis.. For all his faults, Charles De Gaulle was the ultimate French patriot. His argument against Germany's Chancellor Konrad Adenauer (who was set in place by the allies). In the end De Gaulle lost out as Adenauer formed the CDU firmly up under America's wings.Today we see the long-lived effects West German policy exacts on the whole of Germany. And this country's unparalleled control of EU policy is a failed and miserable mess. Half the EU is under dire austerity, and the other half has to be Germany for handouts.. She is also the biggest threat to people like Rothschild that family has seen in half a century. So hacking everybody's PCs and Facebook accounts is acceptable now that the game gets so close to the homes of the elites.Marine Le Pen exhibits a great deal of courage. Sure, in the end she may be swayed like Donald Trump has surely been swayed, to mediate policies against this globalist order. Remember Angela Merkel in Washington March 17th, and on March 30 Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump announced a big policy reversal on Russia and on Syria! What do you imagine happened? While I still hold out hope Donald Trump will strategize around the European elites, the grip the New Democratic Order has on control mechanisms is immense. If I am right, and if this Truth Ministry gave the okay to test a geo-policy and social media expert's accounts with the French elections - then I think we are assured of seeing Germany's decision completely orchestrated. Remember, the WikiLeaks revelations about Hillary Clinton's campaign follies were not devastating because of graft and malfeasance associated with the Clinton Foundation or donations, they were riveting because she and her party cheated in an election primary. Cheating, cheaters, lies under the guise of truth, you get it I know.In summary, my story "Why Marine Le Pen Really Really Matters" was blocked and is under intense scrutiny by Linux users now for good reason. I suspect some Facebook coders are on my site evaluating how best to "tweak" the "truth system", while at the same time French, British and even Japanese "experts" are trying to discover just who and what they are up against. We laughed earlier this morning, Eehoff and I, about my blog traffic never being more interesting, with hackers investigating other hackers and this mystery Facebook bot. Then again, as we quipped, the normal person would just write all of this off as a "glitch", and Le Pen being the crucible of a new and modern European history as being a conspiracy theory. After all, how can France be the eternal battleground of Europe? Oh, that's right, because it is.