6.3 magnitude earthquake 90 km from Haines, Alaska, United States

2017-05-01 14:18:15 UTC

UTC time: Monday, May 01, 2017 14:18 PM
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.3 - 84km WNW of Skagway, Alaska
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 385 people

2017-05-01 14:18:15 UTC 6.3 magnitude, 10 km depth
Haines, Alaska, United States