The landslide hit several houses in a village in the Uzgen district of the southern Osh region early on Saturday. The victims, who were in their houses at the time, are believed to be buried under mud and rubble, the ministry added.Emergencies Ministry spokeswoman Elmira Sheripova told AFP.On Saturday evening, the search was suspended until morning.Up to 180 rescuers, 100 troops, 50 police officer and 15 medical workers are taking part in the rescue operation at the site, the ministry said in a statement.Emergencies Minister Kubatbek Boronov flew to the site of the incident after President Almazbek Atambayev ordered emergency services to take "all possible measures to alleviate the consequences of the landslide and give all necessary help to the families of the dead.""The biggest pain in all the trouble that has befallen us is (the fact that) 2 or 3 days ago our compatriots living there did not listen to the specialists and refused to resettle," said Atambayev.Amid fear of other landslides, some 40 families who live in a nearby village will be evacuated to safety where the Kyrgyz Red Crescent is ready to provide people with clothes and other necessities.President Atambayev declared Sunday April 30 a day of mourning for the victims of the landslide.