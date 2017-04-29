© CBS News - Denver

As only CBS4 told you last night, Denver would see a beautiful start to Friday - and we were greeted to a cloudless blue sky as temperatures warmed to a high of 54 degrees. Then the weather began to change as a storm system tracking across the Four Corners region and then over New Mexico began producing a strong upslope flow along the Front Range changing rain over to snow.. This includes the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. The biggest impact in these areas may be damaged tress and power lines due to the weight of the heavy, very wet snow.Heavy snow will also impact southern Colorado. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the I-25 corridor south of Pueblo including Walsenburg, Trinidad, and Raton Pass in northern New Mexico. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains will likely see 1-2 feet of snow.Snow slowly decrease on Saturday with our high only reaching into the upper 30s. Skies clear overnight into Sunday with sunshine and a high in the low to mid 50s to end your weekend. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with continue to see highs in the mid to upper 50s with a chance for showers each day.