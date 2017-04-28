80 percent of Ukrainians live on less than $5/day.
What does this mean, according to the crazy crumpet-eaters at the Guardian? Equality! Not just normal equality though: According to some fancy number crunching, Ukraine is the most equal countries to live in when considering distribution of income between the richest and poorest in society.
Yes, if you're looking for greener pastures, come to Ukraine, a country that puts pregnant women in rooms with broken windows during the winter:
Natalia, a pregnant HIV-positive woman in western Ukraine, was turned away from a maternity ward, being told there was no place for "people like her". Another pregnant HIV-positive woman managed to get into the hospital, but was placed in a room with broken windows in winter — she was told they couldn't put her with other women. Other women have been accused of being drug addicts, denied health care and had their children take from them — all because of their HIV-positive status.Yeah, but look at this fancy Guardian graph:
Maybe we should seek a second opinion?
We reached out to Janus Putkonen, editor-in-chief of Donbass International News Agency for comment:
The first reaction here, in our Donetsk city newsroom, was that "this must be a joke!" And what a propaganda joke this really is, because Ukraine is a country which should be at the bottom of the list of the most unequal countries in the world.Utopia!
The war in Donbass is a direct outcome of a public uprising against actions of the new regime, which took power in Kiev with the so-called Maidan-coup in 2014. Extremist policies against the Russian population in Ukraine forced the Donbass people to defend their language, culture, land, and heritage. Oligarch ownership of strategic Ukrainian companies is the root of the fight against unequal and corrupted Ukrainian rule, as it's widely seen here in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
In the past days and weeks, Ukrainian unemployment was revealed to be 5 times higher than it's said to be. The Kiev regime is going to deport homeless people from the city as part of 'preparations' for the Eurovision contest.
Some more Ukrainian 'equality': Residents of Mariupol in Eastern-Ukraine have been deprived of hot water for 6 months and most usual products in Ukraine have become a luxury for the population. And these are just few examples of the reality in today's UNEQUAL Ukraine.
