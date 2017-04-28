British law enforcement claims to have thwarted an active terrorist plot after a woman in her 20s was shot in an armed police raid on a house in the north of the UK's capital.The police arrested five people in the Thursday evening operation, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Neil Basu, said Friday, Reuters reports.The woman shot during the raid was, according to the official.She is currently under police guard in the hospital.Among the other four people arrested are a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman apprehended at the scene of the raid, as well as a 20-year-old man, who was nearby.The last person detained was a 43-year-old woman, who was apprehended in Kent in England's southeast following the raid in London.The police have said the operation wason Thursday.Basu thanked the public for supporting the police, saying: "No matter how hard we try, it is communities that will defeat terrorism and we rely on your vigilance."