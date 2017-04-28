Society's Child
College student spends his summer undercover in a Chinese iPhone factory (VIDEO)
Jack Morse
Mashable
Fri, 28 Apr 2017 11:42 UTC
Mashable
Fri, 28 Apr 2017 11:42 UTC
The second-year masters of public administration student at NYU Wagner spent six weeks last year working in a Chinese factory manufacturing iPhones for Cupertino-based Apple. Six days a week he screwed approximately 1,800 screws into 1,800 iPhones. Every day. Over and over again.
Why did he do this? It wasn't for the wages, which at approximately 3,100 yuan a month (roughly $450) are not even enough to buy one of the iPhone 6s phones he helped produce. Instead Zeng teamed up with New York University and the NGO China Labor Watch to investigate working conditions in a Chinese manufacturing plant.
Zeng was tasked as the investigator, and his target was the Taiwanese electronics giant Pegatron.
In a video interview with Mashable, Zeng explained that getting the job was the easy part.
"I just show up in front of the factories, and I saw a lot of people already carrying their luggage and waiting in line so I just step in line and wait," he recalled. "And then, when it's my turn, they ask for my IDs, ask me to show my hands, and they ask me to recite English alphabet. But that's basically the interview process, and then I was in."
His daily routine, which included 12 hours spent inside the Pegatron factory located near Shanghai, was equally straightforward.
"So my station is called 'Station 26: Fasten Speaker to Housing,'" Zeng said. "So what I do is that I put one screw over the speaker and fasten it on the back case of iPhone, and that's the only work that I do. It's just one screw for about 12 hours in the factory."
Mashable reached out to Pegatron for comment but the company did not respond.
He slept in a dormitory that housed eight people per room, with around 200 people per floor. Each floor had only one bathroom.
While the hours were long — he worked around 10.5 hours each day with the other hour and a half at the factory consisting of breaks and meals — Zeng told Mashable that the physical conditions could have been worse.
"It's not the traditional sweatshop that we would think about," he explained. "It's pretty clean, it's pretty bright, and they have AC and all this stuff."
He was not a fan of the mandatory overtime, however. "What shocks me is that overtime is involuntary," he told Mashable. "[The workers] are actually kind of forced to do overtime."
In addition to this, managers were prone to bouts of anger — even once shutting down the entire assembly line solely for the purpose of gathering all the workers together and screaming at one allegedly underperforming employee.
Zeng speculated that managers feel free to act this way because any complaint he filed went directly to the factory itself, and Pegatron could prevent those reports from ever reaching Apple. Not so at Foxconn, another Taiwanese manufacturer of iPhones, where Zeng said workers are able to report problems directly to Apple.
a string of worker suicides in 2009 and 2010, and a deadly 2011 fire at a plant that manufactured iPads.
In 2012, a reporter managed to take photos of the interior of the Foxconn Tai Yuan factory by posing as a worker, and in 2012 Marketplace's China correspondent in Shanghai was officially allowed inside a Foxconn plant.
In the end, Zeng quit his job at Pegatron and went back to school. However, his time at the plant left an impression on him.
"We have a lot of stereotypes for workers," he observed. "I think they are from rural areas, they are uneducated — but it turns out a lot of them are very interesting people, and a lot of them are very capable people."
"Before I get into factories I take a lot of things for granted," he added. "I think it's very important to remember that there are people behind this products that provide good service to us."
Zeng hopes that more attention paid to the conditions of his former coworkers will result in higher wages, a better complaint system, and a better attitude among managers.
"We need to be aware that behind this products there are millions of workers producing it."
Comment: Further reading: The United States of work - the tyranny corporations exercise over all of us
In reality, the employment landscape is even more dire than Anderson outlines. The rise of staffing or "temp" agencies, for example, undercuts the very idea of a direct relationship between worker and employer. In The Temp Economy: From Kelly Girls to Permatemps in Postwar America,sociologist Erin Hatton notes that millions of workers now labor under subcontracting arrangements, which give employers even greater latitude to abuse employees. For years, Walmart—America's largest retailer—used a subcontracting firm to hire hundreds of cleaners, many from Eastern Europe, who worked for months on end without overtime pay or a single day off. After federal agents raided dozens of Walmarts and arrested the cleaners as illegal immigrants, company executives used the subcontracting agreement to shirk responsibility for their exploitation of the cleaners, claiming they had no knowledge of their immigration status or conditions.
Reader Comments
These workers just need to change their brain chemistry or work harder and they may be able to escape the trap....
Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational povertyYou saw the pictures in science class—a profile view of the human brain, sectioned by function. The piece at the very front, right behind where a forehead would be if the brain were actually in...
So many things wrong with this. Where to begin. Globalization, money junkies, where to start.
This is a whitewash on how things are bad but if the victims get better organized those who victimize them will just respect them and give them rights.
Very frustrating...
This is a whitewash on how things are bad but if the victims get better organized those who victimize them will just respect them and give them rights.
Very frustrating...
Having worked as a temp for a very long time i can say without too much trouble that the men pushing us temps around are criminals. They get huge rewards and lay all the nasty parts of their enrichment off on the little guys doing the actual work of product sales. From toxic materials and processes to mental abuse, they all get rich off the process and duck all the consequences of the process. Having seen a very large amount of places and processes i don't think the average worker even understands the process is toxic and unfair by design from the first interview to the last day of work.. I have searched in vain for a place to work that i can feel good about working for. None of them have any concern for the real value of the process or the persons producing this value. One i started asking 'Is this all there is here?' I was done fooling around with the many nasty evil processes passing for employment. I am sure the place is not relevant. Capitalism is a dead beast. It's reach is vast, it's paid support system is everywhere there is a process going on. It will eventually fail as all unjust systems do.... You have to ask that one question truthfully and you too will depart. Garbage he phone, cut off the cable and take an axe to the TV. Their world is toxic, getting the truth is better done sooner. I hope you have success. Good Luck. Keep the faith.
College student spends his summer undercover in a Chinese iPhone factory (VIDEO)Dejian Zeng may have built your phone. Or at least worked on it, anyway. The second-year masters of public administration student at NYU Wagner spent six weeks last year working in a Chinese...