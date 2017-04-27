© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY
Israel's air defenses have intercepted an airborne target over the Golan Heights, coming from the direction of the Syrian border, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday.

"The Patriot Aerial Defense System intercepted a target above the Golan Heights," an IDF spokeswoman told Sputnik.

The official did not specify the type of the target, but local media earlier reported it was an aerial drone.