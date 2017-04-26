Puppet Masters
Russian military expert Viktor Baranets: The arrival of US military instructors in Donbass indicates Washington's 'direct interference' in the Ukrainian conflict
Sputnik
Wed, 26 Apr 2017 19:05 UTC
Donbass as direct White House interference in the Ukrainian conflict.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported the arrival of American military instructors in the conflict zone in Donbass.
"The arrival of military instructors from the United States in the area of the so-called anti-terrorist operation [in Donbass] has been tracked, ATO has been established," DPR Deputy Defense Minister Eduard Basurin said, adding that "one of the goals of the arrival of US instructors was to check the readiness of Ukrainian Armed Forces for combat operations."
Speaking to Sputnik, Viktor Baranets pointed to the fact that the American instructors had worked in Ukraine in previous months and that they are currently being rotated in.
"American instructors were in place there from the very beginning, and they were endorsed by the Security Service of Ukraine. What's more, the US instructors trained servicemen from the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were deployed to the Donetsk front line," Baranets said.
According to him, "foreign military hardware was also supplied to the Ukrainian servicemen" who were stationed in the DPR, where they were taught tactics, among other things.
"That is, American instructors have worked there before. I think that now a rotation has just happened as they are studying the theater of military operations in this 'shuttle' way and telling the General Staff of Ukraine how to act in this region," Baranest added.
He also said that the presence of the US military in Donbass indicates the Americans' "direct interference" in the Ukrainian conflict.
"It reflects the US military's great interest in the region. It is safe to say that American servicemen have become one of the players in this conflict," he said.
Baranets recalled that the Americans have already deployed their drones to the conflict zone and that the US military has their representatives in the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the Security Service of Ukraine.
'All this reflects the depth of involvement of the American military in the Ukrainian conflict," Baranets concluded.
Right now, Washington provides military assistance to Kiev in the form of uniforms and equipment, rather than "lethal weapons." In addition, American military instructors conduct training of Ukrainian soldiers.
During his visit to the United States in March, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin spoke of the high efficiency of the Ukraine units trained by US specialists, and asked the US Senate to continue such support in the future.
The commander of US forces in Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti, for his part said that the United States should strengthen the Ukrainian army so that it can confront the Donbass militia.
In February 2015, Kiev's forces and supporters of Donbass independence in eastern Ukraine signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported the arrival of American military instructors in the conflict zone in Donbass.
"The arrival of military instructors from the United States in the area of the so-called anti-terrorist operation [in Donbass] has been tracked, ATO has been established," DPR Deputy Defense Minister Eduard Basurin said, adding that "one of the goals of the arrival of US instructors was to check the readiness of Ukrainian Armed Forces for combat operations."
Speaking to Sputnik, Viktor Baranets pointed to the fact that the American instructors had worked in Ukraine in previous months and that they are currently being rotated in.
"American instructors were in place there from the very beginning, and they were endorsed by the Security Service of Ukraine. What's more, the US instructors trained servicemen from the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were deployed to the Donetsk front line," Baranets said.
According to him, "foreign military hardware was also supplied to the Ukrainian servicemen" who were stationed in the DPR, where they were taught tactics, among other things.
"That is, American instructors have worked there before. I think that now a rotation has just happened as they are studying the theater of military operations in this 'shuttle' way and telling the General Staff of Ukraine how to act in this region," Baranest added.
He also said that the presence of the US military in Donbass indicates the Americans' "direct interference" in the Ukrainian conflict.
"It reflects the US military's great interest in the region. It is safe to say that American servicemen have become one of the players in this conflict," he said.
Baranets recalled that the Americans have already deployed their drones to the conflict zone and that the US military has their representatives in the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the Security Service of Ukraine.
'All this reflects the depth of involvement of the American military in the Ukrainian conflict," Baranets concluded.
Right now, Washington provides military assistance to Kiev in the form of uniforms and equipment, rather than "lethal weapons." In addition, American military instructors conduct training of Ukrainian soldiers.
During his visit to the United States in March, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin spoke of the high efficiency of the Ukraine units trained by US specialists, and asked the US Senate to continue such support in the future.
The commander of US forces in Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti, for his part said that the United States should strengthen the Ukrainian army so that it can confront the Donbass militia.
In February 2015, Kiev's forces and supporters of Donbass independence in eastern Ukraine signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
Comment: NATO is intensifying intelligence activities near the Russian borders, the Russian General Staff's chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov said on Wednesday.
"The Alliance is intensifying reconnaissance and intelligence activities along the Russian border. Over the past two years, the number of operational and combat training activities of the joint NATO armed forces has almost doubled in the Eastern European region. The implementation of expansion plans undermines the balance of forces in the region and increases the risk of military incidents. All these actions by NATO are destructive and provocative," he said.Gerasimov said that the global defense system's Aegis Ashore land-based component in Romania stations "universal launchers capable of launching not only interceptor missiles but also 'Tomahawk' cruise missiles."
Moscow has expressed concerns over NATO's expansion to the east some time ago, stressing that it should be immediately stopped. Since 2014, after Crimea rejoined Russia, NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe, using the countries' vulnerability to alleged Russian aggression as a pretext.
"The same installations are planned to be deployed in Poland. As a result, all strategic sites located in European Russia will be in the crosshairs of cruise missiles," he stressed at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.Russia-NATO relations at lowest point since Cold War era
On February 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said NATO had intensified its intelligence activity near Russian borders over the past 10 years and added that the alliance continued to eschew any forms of cooperation with Russia.
Relations between Russia and NATO are currently at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War, Gerasimov said.
"Today they are at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War. The decisions of NATO's summits in the UK and Poland state that Russia is the main source of military threats," he said.
According to Gerasimov, the framework where Russia and NATO could discuss the situation, that is, the NATO-Russia Council has stalled. "There is no military-to-military dialogue there. Today virtually all contacts have been curtailed," he said, adding that this contributes to further deterioration of relations between Russia and the alliance.
Cyberattacks against NATO may serve as a pretext
Cyberattacks against NATO countries may serve as a pretext for naming those guilty without any proof and the alliance's military strikes on them, according to Gerasimov.
Gerasimov noted that NATO has started looking into how to implement Article 5 (collective defense) of the Washington Treaty in case of cyberattacks on technical means of systems of state and military administration belonging to NATO member-states.
"But in modern conditions it is almost impossible to identify true sources of these attacks. Therefore, a possibility emerges to name those guilty absolutely without any proof and exert influence on them by military means," Gerasimov said.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Russian military expert Viktor Baranets: The arrival of US military instructors in Donbass indicates Washington's 'direct interference' in the Ukrainian conflictIn an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Viktor Baranets described the arrival of US military instructors in Donbass as direct White House interference in the Ukrainian conflict....