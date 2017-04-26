© AP Photo/ Aleksandr Shulman



Earlier, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported the arrival of American military instructors in the conflict zone in Donbass.Speaking to Sputnik, Viktor Baranets pointed to the fact that the American instructors had worked in Ukraine in previous months and that they are currently being rotated in.According to him, "foreign military hardware was also supplied to the Ukrainian servicemen" who were stationed in the DPR, where they were taught tactics, among other things."That is, American instructors have worked there before. I think that now a rotation has just happened as they are studying the theater of military operations in this 'shuttle' way and telling the General Staff of Ukraine how to act in this region," Baranest added."It reflects the US military's great interest in the region." he said.Baranets recalled that the Americans have already deployed their drones to the conflict zone and that the US military has their representatives in the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the Security Service of Ukraine.'All this reflects the depth of involvement of the American military in the Ukrainian conflict," Baranets concluded.During his visit to the United States in March, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin spoke of the high efficiency of the Ukraine units trained by US specialists, and asked the US Senate to continue such support in the future.The commander of US forces in Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti, for his part said that the United States should strengthen the Ukrainian army so that it can confront the Donbass militia.In February 2015, Kiev's forces and supporters of Donbass independence in eastern Ukraine signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.