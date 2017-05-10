Society's Child
United Airlines' PR nightmare continues as giant bunny dies on flight - UPDATE
Ottawa Sun
Tue, 25 Apr 2017 16:45 UTC
A U.K. rabbit, on track to become the world's largest, died on an international flight, according to the U.K. Sun.
Simon, a continental giant rabbit, in the cargo hold of a Boeing 767 flying from London's Heathrow airport, was found dead upon arrival at O'Hare in Chicago.
The rabbit was healthy, according to its owner Annette Edwards of Stoulton, Worcestershire.
"Simon had a vet's check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle," Edwards told the U.K. Sun. "Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I've sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before."
At 10 months old, the 3 ft. long bunny was still growing. Simon was expected to outgrow its father, Darius, which, at over 4 ft., secured the Guinness record as the world's longest rabbit on April 6, 2010.
United Airlines has suffered multiple PR setbacks over the last month or so. The company first came under fire for banning two girls in leggings from boarding one of its flights.
Then, more disastrously, videos surfaced showing Chicago Aviation officers forcefully removing Dr. David Dao from a plane, who was "bumped" from the flight after he'd already taken his seat, and sustained serious enough injuries to land him in the hospital.
The 69-year-old doctor's lawyer told the Today Show on Monday he was planning to sue the airline.
Edwards told the U.K. Sun she is also planning on suing the United for the death of her rabbit.
The airline told the New York Daily News, it was "saddened" by the news.
"The safety and well-being of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team," United said in a statement to the paper. "We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter."
Comment: Update: United has so far failed to return rabbit to the breeder for a post mortem and now claims the giant rabbit was alive when taken off the flight:
THE owner of the 3ft rabbit that died on a United Airlines jet demanded: "Where is his body?"
Annette Edwards, 65, is fighting to get Simon's corpse returned from America for a post mortem.
But the mystery deepened as a spokesman for the airline claimed the continental giant rabbit was alive when taken off the plane.
He said Simon died at a holding facility at Chicago O'Hare airport.
Annette had been told the bunny was put in a freezer after he died during a flight from Heathrow.
The breeder, who was sending Simon to a US buyer, said: "Where is his body? I can't get any answers. I want compensation. If I can get his body back I'll have a vet examine him to get answers."
Update 2: The owners of the rabbit are now seeking damages from United Airlines, claiming that the crew is responsible for the death. The owners claim that the rabbit froze to death after being put in a freezer. United has denied the claims, but its position is not helped by the fact that they cremated the rabbit without getting consent from the owner. That sure does look like someone trying to cover up how the rabbit died.
Good grief! I would have kept the father off the flight on general principles. Most men do not represent anything but hairy legs in shorts, which may look well by the BBQ but not so on a flight. Leggings? Really? As Patricia Arquette said: "Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children." Well stated, Ms. Arquette. And now, apparently, they've killed the Easter Bunny.
Anonymous IX " And now, apparently, they've killed the Easter Bunny." That's tipped me over the edge...just brilliant!
United scores one low after the other...
