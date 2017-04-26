© Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Four months ago, together with our Syrian colleagues, we sent samples that we got from Aleppo, after it was liberated. We believe these samples are evidence of the fact that opposition armed groups used chemical weapons.



Four months later — no results. And they say they need more time.



But this other unit, that processes complaints about the Syrian regime, as we were told, released a statement several days after the Idlib incident. And that statement confirms the initial allegations, allegations by NGOs and the White Helmets, that it was Sarin. So in one case we have 4 months — nothing happens, no information is released. But in the other case the other unit issues that statement in just 4 days. But there's no data — what laboratory was used, what were the samples like, where were they taken?

The mission should provide for geographical diversity. As I said, this mechanism is comprised of two units, one receives applications and complains from the Syrian government, and the other processes complaints about the Syrian government.



And both of the units are chaired by UK citizens.

Jokes aside, it's an attempt to create a distorted perspective, and then to use this distorted reality to in an attempt to avoid an inclusive dialogue and switch to regime change operations. Another regime change operation in this region.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has a simple message for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons: Stop with the bullshit.Speaking with journalists in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov pointed out that the OPCWto 'analyze' chemical samples from Aleppo, which would likely implicate Syrian 'opposition' forces in war crimes. And surprise, surprise — the OPCW needs even more time before it can release a report.Meanwhile, it took this prestigious organizationto declare that Sarin was used in the April 4 attack in Khan Sheikhun.Lavrov is not amused:How can this be? Lavrov knows:Lavrov then delivers the final blow:Okay, we lied. It probably took Lavrov 45 seconds to completely demolish this fraudulent organization and its benevolent 'investigations'.