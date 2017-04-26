© Fuerza Aérea de República Dominicana



© Luis Ruiz Tito/Presidencia República Dominicana



Flooding has caused major problems in at least 5 provinces in the Dominican Republic after staggering amounts of rainfall over the last few days.In their latest report of 25 April, the Emergency Operations Centre (Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias - COE) says that flooding has affected several areas in Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte and Barahona provinces. Several rivers have overflowed, including the Ozama, Yuna, Cevicos, Manoguayabo and Haina.. Just over 300 people were being housed in official shelters in San Cristóbal (297) and Barahona (14).The heavy rain is part of the same server weather system that has brought flooding to Jamaica and Haiti over the last few days.Late last year the country suffered two devastating floods. In October Hurricane Matthew caused deaths and major damage. The following month several days of heavy rain caused flooding in northern areas once again, displacing around 20,000.