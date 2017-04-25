© Valerie O'Sullivan



Parts of Ireland have been hit by snow this afternoon.Amy Canning posted on Twitter: "It's forecast rain, hail and snow for this week. Only in Ireland would that happen and it almost summer."The forecast for today was a fair 7C and was set to be windy and partly cloudy but it seems snow has hit Co Antrim.Monday will be a nice mild day for the most part before the cold moves in overnight and stays around for the next couple of days.There are reports of snow hitting Lisburn and East Belfast also.Tuesday is expected to be the coldest with overnight temperatures plummeting as low as -2C.A Met Eireann forecaster said: "Monday highs ranging 7 to 10 degrees across the northern half of the country, but 11 to 13 degrees further south."Feeling much colder by this evening in fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, with a few wintry showers possible in the north and northwest later."Rather windy tonight and cold, hail, with a risk of sleet over high ground. There is also a risk of thunder, especially in northern and western coastal counties. Lows of 0 to +3 degrees, with frost in places."Tuesday will be a cold, breezy and fresh day with sunshine and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Top temperatures ranging 7 to 11 degrees."Tuesday night will be very cold, with showers becoming confined mainly to western and northern coasts, some wintry. Minimum minus 2 to plus 2 Celsius, with widespread frost."Wednesday will be still very cold, but a bright day, with sunny spells. Scattered showers also."Wednesday night will become mostly cloudy, with some rain developing, mainly in the north and east, but less cold, with minimum of 2 to 5 Celsius."However after the turn of the week, temperatures will begin to improve to more average mild weather for the time of year.The forecaster added: "After midweek, there will be an improvement in temperatures."Thursday will see many areas dry, but predominantly cloudy, with some patchy rain, especially in the east and northeast. Max temperatures of 10 to 13 C."