Record snow and cold rip across Europe for the third time in three weeks. Another Arctic front is on the way next week as well which will have devastating effects on crops already in the fields. This front will create massive electrical storms in North Africa and Middle East of the likes rarely seen. Record cols in Switzerland & Italy. Record snows across Turkey, Italy, Austria with six feet, Poland over three feet and Norway police asking drivers to stay off the roads from so much snow.