A total of seven shots were fired into our National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) building here at UAH over the weekend.All bullets hit the 4th floor, which is where John Christy's office is (my office is in another part of the building).Given that this was Earth Day weekend, with a March for Science passing right past our building on Saturday afternoon, I think this is more than coincidence.Our street is fairly quiet, so I doubt the shots were fired during Saturday's march here. It was probably late night Saturday or Sunday for the shooter to have a chance of being unnoticed.Maybe the "March For Science" should have been called the "March To Silence".Campus and city police say they believe the shots were fired from a passing car, based upon the angle of entry into one of the offices. Shell casings were recovered outside. The closest distance a passing car would have been is 70 yards away.This is a developing story. I have no other details.