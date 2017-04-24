Society's Child
Navy SEAL faces felony charges of molesting girl on camera, raping a woman and keeping stash of child porn
Carl Prine
Los Angeles Times
Sat, 22 Apr 2017 08:30 UTC
Arrested in San Diego by federal marshals more than two weeks ago, SEAL Team One Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, faces felony child pornography and child sex assault charges in Virginia following an investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Norfolk field office.
Agents investigating the reported rape of an unconscious Virginia woman uncovered the child sex crimes.
Identified as Jane Doe in court documents, the woman accused Seerden of raping her Jan. 27 after she blacked out after drinking with Seerden in his hotel room aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek — Fort Story, where he was on a temporary assignment.
It's unclear where the assault took place, officials say. Court documents indicate that the family did not live in Virginia. The Navy lists Seerden's home of record in Missouri. He enlisted in 2005.
Court records show that federal magistrate William V. Gallo in San Diego held a detention hearing for Seerden on April 13, the same day an extradition warrant was issued. More detailed documents remain sealed by court order.
Seerden's criminal defense attorney, Gerard Jeffrey Wasson, has not returned a call placed Friday morning seeking comment. If convicted, the mandatory minimum sentence for the charges is 15 years in prison.
"Petty Officer First Class Seerden is an active-duty service member assigned to a Naval Special Warfare unit. NSW is cooperating with the investigative authorities," said Lt. Zachary Keating, spokesman for Naval Special Warfare Group One.
When asked whether Navy commanders were administratively moving to strip Seerden of his coveted trident insignia and the honor of being called a SEAL, Keating declined comment.
Along with scrapping a SEAL's security clearance, that's a step special warfare commanders often take because it is not considered a form of punishment under military law.
In disclosure forms Seerden filed in federal court, the SEAL claimed to be divorced and without children. He said he earns $6,000 per month in the Navy, has $10,000 in the bank, owns both a car and a motorcycle and took a $20,000 stake in a silver investment.
The Navy has been marred by other criminal scandals of late. On March 24, a military judge found Chief Special Warfare Operator Stephen Varanko III guilty of sexual harassment and battery stemming from an adulterous relationship. He was a SEAL assigned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek — Fort Story.
Navy SEAL Petty Officer Second Class Theo Andrew Krah was arrested June 15 in connection with the beating and stabbing death of a man following an altercation on the Santa Monica Pier. Krah was stationed in San Diego.
