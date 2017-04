© DAVID SANDISON FOR THE TIMES UK.



How a teen diagnosed her own rare illness



by Mike Pattenden

The Times (UK)



Excerpts:



Admitted to Queen Mary's Hospital for Children in Carshalton, Surrey, Amelia was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and put on a drip. By the summer of 2014 she was almost completely bed-ridden. At her lowest she was unable to swallow. "Painkillers weren't working and nor was the treatment," she says, speaking from the family home in Esher. "I had lots of symptoms that I could see just didn't fit with chronic fatigue syndrome. I knew that it was something else."



"We wanted to believe it was chronic fatigue. Half a dozen specialists were in agreement," says her father, David, a financial adviser. "They kept saying, 'We've seen this before, trust us, stop worrying.' But she was fading before our eyes and we were racking our brains for a solution." While her parents worried, Amelia took to her iPad. Instead of wasting her time watching vloggers, though, she began sifting medical research. "I was no longer able to live my life properly so I'd spend seven or eight hours lying there searching for a cure," she says. In December Amelia found a paper about a 13-year-old Australian girl who presented with the same symptoms and chronology - they had both received the HPV vaccine, just before becoming ill. It suggested that Amelia might have pandysautonomia, a rare autoimmune autonomic neuropathy.



Amelia wrote a 1,700 word account of her clinical history, attached the medical paper and her conclusions with it, and sent it to Professor Russell C Dale, a paediatric neurologist at the University of Sydney. He referred her to Dr Ming Lim at the Evelina London Children's Hospital, part of Guy's and St Thomas', who rushed her in for tests and came to the same conclusion. "Her condition was life-threatening and it was clear she needed urgent care," Lim says. He put Amelia on a course of immunotherapy using steroids and immunoglobulins.



One of the true tragedies in modern medicine is the refusal to consider vaccine injuries when diagnosing or treating disease. The U.S. government acknowledges that people die and are injured by vaccines, as is evidenced from the Department of Justice's quarterly reports on settlements in vaccine court In this story out of the U.K., a 13 year old girl accomplishes something her doctors could not do, and that was diagnose her own life-threatening disease by researching all of the possibilities, without excluding vaccine injuries, something that apparently handicapped her doctors. She discovered that she suffered from an autoimmune disease after receiving the HPV vaccine.