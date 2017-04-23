© Todd Telemanick



A dead minke whale found on Sea Street Beach Friday was brought to the town transfer station where a necropsy is planned for Sunday.The International Fund for Animal Welfare responded to a report of the minke just before sunset Friday, according to Brian Sharp, the Yarmouth Port-based organization's marine mammal rescue and research program manager.The whale was collected Saturday morning with help from the Harwich harbormaster and the Harwich Department of Public Works, according to Sharp.The whale was brought to the town transfer station. Aside from several locations where researchers had already taken samples from the animal, there was no obvious injuries to its body.The relatively small whales are common in the waters around Cape Cod. Cape waters have been filled with whales in recent weeks, with more than two-fifths of the world's 524 North Atlantic right whales spotted during a single day. In addition, humpback whales, sei whales and a bowhead whale have been seen.