6.0 magnitude earthquake 254 km from Iquitos, Loreto, Peru

2017-04-18 17:49:55 UTC

UTC time: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 17:49 PM
Your time: 2017-04-18T17:49:55Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - 255km WNW of Iquitos, Peru
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 40 people

2017-04-18 17:49:55 UTC 6.0 magnitude, 10 km depth
Iquitos, Loreto, Peru