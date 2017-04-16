One day after her network joined the rest of corporate media in cheering for President Trump's missile attack on Syria, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was back to regular business: seeing Russian collaboration with Trump at work.

It's "impossible," fellow anchor Lawrence O'Donnell told Maddow on April 7, to rule out that "Vladimir Putin orchestrated what happened in Syria this week - so that his friend in the White House could have a big night with missiles and all of the praise he's picked up over the past 24 hours."

Maddow concurred, suggesting that only the FBI's ongoing probe into Trump's alleged collusion with Russian electoral interference will determine the truth. "Maybe eventually we'll get an answer to that from [FBI Director] Jim Comey," Maddow said.

The Washington Post noted that the "conspiracy theory" drew "derision from across the political spectrum." But it was not out of place.

MSNBC, the country's most prominent liberal media outlet, has played a key role in stoking the frenzy over Trump's alleged involvement with Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential race — in lock step with the Democratic Party's most avid partisans.

Jennifer Palmieri, a senior member of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, captured the prevailing mentality when she recently urged party members to talk about the Russian "attack on our republic" — and to do so "relentlessly and above all else."

And no leading media figure has done so more than Maddow. In the period since Election Day, "The Rachel Maddow Show" has covered "The Russia Connection" — and Russia, generally — more than it has any other issue.

