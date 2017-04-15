Two people were killed after being struck by lightning in the district on Saturday.The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Chhatra Kumari Rai of Haguwa, Khalchha Chhintangshahid Rural Municipality and Krishna Rai, 24, of Sanrigadhi Rural Municipality-10, said police.Police have reached the incident site. Police said they are making preparations to bring the dead bodies to District Hospital for postmortem, said SP Sudip Raj Bhandari.