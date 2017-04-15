Two people were killed after being struck by lightning in the district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Chhatra Kumari Rai of Haguwa, Khalchha Chhintangshahid Rural Municipality and Krishna Rai, 24, of Sanrigadhi Rural Municipality-10, said police.

According to a local, Krishna was talking on cell phone when he was struck by the lightning.

Similarly, police have also recovered a mobile phone set from the body of Chhatrakumari Rai.

Police have reached the incident site. Police said they are making preparations to bring the dead bodies to District Hospital for postmortem, said SP Sudip Raj Bhandari.